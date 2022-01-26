Colorado State goes for its fifth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts Nevada in Mountain West action.

Colorado State stayed hot on Saturday when it easily took care of Air Force 73-53. The Rams had little problem getting their fourth straight win and moving to 5-1 in the Mountain West.

How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The only blemish for the Rams in conference play was a loss to San Diego State in which they only learned about the game days before they played.

It has been a great year for them so far as they are 15-1 overall and Tuesday they will look to continue their run against a Nevada team coming off a win against Fresno State on Friday night.

The win was the seventh game in a row that the Wolf Pack have alternated a win with a loss. The up-and-down play now has them 3-2 in the Mountain West and 9-7 overall.

It has been a very inconsistent year for Nevada and one the Wolf Pack is hoping to turn around as they head to the second half of their season.

Tuesday night they will look to get their second straight win and pull off a big upset of the streaking Rams.

