Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (15-1, 5-1 MWC) will attempt to extend an 11-game home win streak when they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada

Colorado State vs Nevada Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-8.5

153.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Nevada

  • The 78.6 points per game the Rams record are only 3.3 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (75.3).
  • The Wolf Pack's 76.3 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams allow.
  • This season, the Rams have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy is tops on the Rams with 18.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.8 assists.
  • Isaiah Stevens puts up a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • John Tonje posts 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Dischon Thomas puts up 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Chandler Jacobs is posting 5.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack get 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Desmond Cambridge.
  • Warren Washington is the Wolf Pack's top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 10.1 points and 0.8 assists.
  • The Wolf Pack receive 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Will Baker.
  • Kenan Blackshear gets the Wolf Pack 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Nevada at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

3 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

3 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy