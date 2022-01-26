Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (15-1, 5-1 MWC) will attempt to extend an 11-game home win streak when they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-7, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -8.5 153.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Nevada

The 78.6 points per game the Rams record are only 3.3 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (75.3).

The Wolf Pack's 76.3 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 65.6 the Rams allow.

This season, the Rams have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy is tops on the Rams with 18.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also posting 2.8 assists.

Isaiah Stevens puts up a team-best 5.5 assists per contest. He is also putting up 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

John Tonje posts 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dischon Thomas puts up 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Chandler Jacobs is posting 5.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Nevada Players to Watch