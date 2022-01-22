Nevada vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 MWC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2 MWC) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Fresno State

The Wolf Pack put up 19.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Bulldogs give up (56.5).

The Bulldogs' 66.6 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 75.5 the Wolf Pack allow.

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43.4% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who scores 19.5 points per game to go with 6.5 assists.

Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Cambridge and Washington lead Nevada on the defensive end, with Cambridge leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Washington in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson holds the top spot on the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Hill's assist statline paces Fresno State; he records 2.9 assists per game.

Anthony Holland is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.

Robinson's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (1.6 blocks per game) pace Fresno State on defense.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Kansas L 88-61 Away 1/1/2022 New Mexico W 79-70 Home 1/12/2022 Boise State L 85-70 Home 1/15/2022 Air Force W 75-68 Away 1/17/2022 Wyoming L 77-67 Home 1/21/2022 Fresno State - Home 1/25/2022 Colorado State - Away 1/29/2022 Utah State - Home 2/1/2022 UNLV - Away 2/4/2022 Fresno State - Away 2/8/2022 Colorado State - Home

Fresno State Schedule