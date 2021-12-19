Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
    Arena: Lawlor Events Center

    Key Stats for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

    • The Wolf Pack record 80.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 70.8 the Lions allow.
    • The Lions' 69.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 75.7 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Lions have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 19.6 points per game to go with 6.8 assists.
    • Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
    • The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
    • Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Washington leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott leads the Lions scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
    • Joe Quintana is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Lions, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).

    Nevada Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 102-75

    Away

    11/23/2021

    George Mason

    W 88-69

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Washington

    W 81-62

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 79-66

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Minnesota-Duluth

    W 98-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 83-80

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Grand Canyon

    L 78-72

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 77-74

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulsa

    W 60-55

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 63-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Bellarmine

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Portland

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Loyola Marymount at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

