Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Wolf Pack record 80.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 70.8 the Lions allow.

The Lions' 69.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 75.7 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 19.6 points per game to go with 6.8 assists.

Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Washington leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott leads the Lions scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Joe Quintana is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Lions, hitting 3.3 threes per game.

Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 South Dakota State L 102-75 Away 11/23/2021 George Mason W 88-69 Home 11/24/2021 Washington W 81-62 Home 11/30/2021 Pepperdine W 79-66 Home 12/15/2021 Minnesota-Duluth W 98-62 Home 12/18/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 12/21/2021 Grand Canyon - Home 12/29/2021 San Jose State - Away 1/1/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/4/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/8/2022 San Diego State - Away

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule