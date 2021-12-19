Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The Wolf Pack record 80.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 70.8 the Lions allow.
- The Lions' 69.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 75.7 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Lions have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 19.6 points per game to go with 6.8 assists.
- Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
- The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Washington leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott leads the Lions scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Lions, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.6 per game).
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
South Dakota State
L 102-75
Away
11/23/2021
George Mason
W 88-69
Home
11/24/2021
Washington
W 81-62
Home
11/30/2021
Pepperdine
W 79-66
Home
12/15/2021
Minnesota-Duluth
W 98-62
Home
12/18/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
12/21/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/29/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
1/1/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/4/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/8/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 83-80
Home
11/29/2021
Grand Canyon
L 78-72
Home
12/4/2021
Long Beach State
W 77-74
Away
12/7/2021
Tulsa
W 60-55
Away
12/11/2021
New Mexico State
L 63-58
Home
12/18/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/21/2021
Bellarmine
-
Away
1/1/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
1/6/2022
Portland
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/13/2022
San Francisco
-
Away