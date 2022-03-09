Skip to main content

How to Watch the Mountain West First Round New Mexico vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico and Nevada kick off the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday afternoon with a first-round matchup.

New Mexico heads to the Mountain West Tournament winners of two of its last three games. The Lobos have had a tough conference season, but have been playing better after starting conference play 0-7.

How to Watch the Mountain West First Round New Mexico vs. Nevada in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the New Mexico vs. Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of those seven losses was to Nevada back on New Year's Day. They lost to the Wolf Pack 79-70 and it started a downward spiral for the Lobos.

Wednesday afternoon, they will look to avenge that loss and advance to a second-round matchup with top-seeded Boise State.

Nevada, though, will be looking to pick up the season sweep of the Lobos and snap a four-game losing streak.

It was not a good end to the season for the Wolf Pack as they struggled against the top teams in the conference.

They played UNLV, Wyoming, Boise State and San Diego State tough, but couldn't get a win in any of the games and finished the year 12-17 overall and 6-12 in the Mountain West.

Both of these teams have had their troubles in conference play but are more than capable of winning on Wednesday afternoon which should make this a great game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

New Mexico vs. Nevada

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
