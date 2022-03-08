Nevada vs. New Mexico: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12 MWC) square off in the MWC Tournament against the No. 9 seed New Mexico Lobos (13-18, 5-12 MWC) on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, beginning at 2:00 PM.

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Thomas & Mack Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico

The 72.4 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are the same as the Lobos give up.

The Lobos put up an average of 74.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 73.8 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Lobos allow to opponents.

The Lobos are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 18.5 points and distributes 6.5 assists per game.

Desmond Cambridge leads Nevada in rebounding, pulling down 5.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.3 points a contest.

Cambridge makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Cambridge is a standout on the defensive end for Nevada, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also collects 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.

The New Mexico leaders in rebounding and assists are Jay Allen-Tovar with 5.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.2 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Jaelen House with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 16.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).

KJ Jenkins is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Lobos, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

New Mexico's leader in steals is House (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Allen-Tovar (1.4 per game).

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 San Jose State W 90-60 Away 2/22/2022 UNLV L 62-54 Home 2/26/2022 Wyoming L 74-61 Away 3/1/2022 Boise State L 73-67 Away 3/5/2022 San Diego State L 79-78 Home 3/9/2022 New Mexico - Home

New Mexico Schedule