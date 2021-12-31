Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5, 0-0 MWC) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the New Mexico Lobos (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico
- The Wolf Pack score just 0.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (76.9).
- The Lobos' 79.5 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 75.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- The Lobos have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 19.6 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
- Warren Washington leads Nevada in rebounding, grabbing 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
- Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Nevada steals leader is Cambridge, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Washington, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the top scorer for the Lobos with 18.4 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.8 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per matchup.
- KJ Jenkins is the most prolific from distance for the Lobos, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jay Allen-Tovar with 1.6 per game.
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Washington
W 81-62
Home
11/30/2021
Pepperdine
W 79-66
Home
12/15/2021
Minnesota-Duluth
W 98-62
Home
12/18/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 68-63
Home
12/29/2021
Kansas
L 88-61
Away
1/1/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/4/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/8/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/21/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
New Mexico State
L 78-76
Home
12/9/2021
Denver
W 87-67
Home
12/12/2021
UTEP
L 77-69
Home
12/19/2021
SMU
L 90-72
Home
12/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 68-54
Home
1/1/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/8/2022
Utah State
-
Home
1/11/2022
UNLV
-
Away
1/15/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/19/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wyoming
-
Away