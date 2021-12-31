Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5, 0-0 MWC) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the New Mexico Lobos (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center

Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico

The Wolf Pack score just 0.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (76.9).

The Lobos' 79.5 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 75.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Lobos have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 19.6 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.

Warren Washington leads Nevada in rebounding, grabbing 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.

Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Nevada steals leader is Cambridge, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Washington, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the top scorer for the Lobos with 18.4 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.8 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per matchup.

KJ Jenkins is the most prolific from distance for the Lobos, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jay Allen-Tovar with 1.6 per game.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Washington W 81-62 Home 11/30/2021 Pepperdine W 79-66 Home 12/15/2021 Minnesota-Duluth W 98-62 Home 12/18/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 68-63 Home 12/29/2021 Kansas L 88-61 Away 1/1/2022 New Mexico - Home 1/4/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/8/2022 San Diego State - Away 1/12/2022 Boise State - Home 1/15/2022 Air Force - Away 1/21/2022 Fresno State - Home

New Mexico Schedule