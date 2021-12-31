Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5, 0-0 MWC) will look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the New Mexico Lobos (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico

    • The Wolf Pack score just 0.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (76.9).
    • The Lobos' 79.5 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 75.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
    • The Wolf Pack make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • The Lobos have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 19.6 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
    • Warren Washington leads Nevada in rebounding, grabbing 6.2 boards per game while also scoring 10.3 points a contest.
    • Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Nevada steals leader is Cambridge, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Washington, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the top scorer for the Lobos with 18.4 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.8 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per matchup.
    • KJ Jenkins is the most prolific from distance for the Lobos, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jay Allen-Tovar with 1.6 per game.

    Nevada Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Washington

    W 81-62

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 79-66

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Minnesota-Duluth

    W 98-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    W 68-63

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Kansas

    L 88-61

    Away

    1/1/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    New Mexico Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 78-76

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Denver

    W 87-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    UTEP

    L 77-69

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SMU

    L 90-72

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 68-54

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    New Mexico at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

