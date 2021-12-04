Nevada looks to extend its winning streak to four in a row when it travels to North Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Nevada heads south to North Texas looking to win its fourth in a row. The Wolf Pack's three-game winning streak comes after they dropped four straight. It has been a great turnaround for Nevada who was struggling during its losing streak.

How to Watch Nevada at North Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 1

Nevada has bounced back in a big way beating George Mason, Washington and Pepperdine. The winning streak has got them back to .500 on the year with a 4-4 record.

Saturday afternoon the Wolf Pack will look to stay hot and beat a North Texas team that is coming off a win against Drake on Sunday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mean Green and has them at 3-3 on the year. Despite the three losses, North Texas has not played poorly, as it has lost to Buffalo, No. 4 Kansas and Miami.

The Mean Green has been in each game, but hasn't been able to pull off the big upset. Beating Nevada wouldn't be a big upset, but it would give the Mean Green their second straight win and get them back over .500 on the year.

