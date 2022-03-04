Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 12-4 MWC) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Diego State

The Wolf Pack record 14.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Aztecs allow (57.5).

The Aztecs' 65.8 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Wolf Pack allow.

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.

The Aztecs are shooting 43.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 43.9% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 18.1 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Nevada's best rebounder is Desmond Cambridge, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 16.4 PPG average.

Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley is the top scorer for the Aztecs with 17.2 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.

San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.4 per game.

Bradley is the top shooter from distance for the Aztecs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mensah (2.1 per game).

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 San Jose State W 81-72 Home 2/18/2022 San Jose State W 90-60 Away 2/22/2022 UNLV L 62-54 Home 2/26/2022 Wyoming L 74-61 Away 3/1/2022 Boise State L 73-67 Away 3/5/2022 San Diego State - Home

San Diego State Schedule