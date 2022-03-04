Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 12-4 MWC) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Diego State
- The Wolf Pack record 14.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Aztecs allow (57.5).
- The Aztecs' 65.8 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.
- The Aztecs are shooting 43.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 43.9% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 18.1 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Nevada's best rebounder is Desmond Cambridge, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 16.4 PPG average.
- Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley is the top scorer for the Aztecs with 17.2 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
- San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.4 per game.
- Bradley is the top shooter from distance for the Aztecs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mensah (2.1 per game).
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
San Jose State
W 81-72
Home
2/18/2022
San Jose State
W 90-60
Away
2/22/2022
UNLV
L 62-54
Home
2/26/2022
Wyoming
L 74-61
Away
3/1/2022
Boise State
L 73-67
Away
3/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Fresno State
W 61-44
Away
2/22/2022
Boise State
L 58-57
Away
2/25/2022
San Jose State
W 77-52
Home
2/28/2022
Wyoming
W 73-66
Away
3/3/2022
Fresno State
W 65-64
Home
3/5/2022
Nevada
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
San Diego State at Nevada
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
