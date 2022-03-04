Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Nevada 73-67. Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Regular Season Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 12-4 MWC) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-16, 6-11 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Diego State

  • The Wolf Pack record 14.8 more points per game (72.3) than the Aztecs allow (57.5).
  • The Aztecs' 65.8 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 73.6 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.
  • The Aztecs are shooting 43.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 43.9% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wolf Pack is Grant Sherfield, who scores 18.1 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Nevada's best rebounder is Desmond Cambridge, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 16.4 PPG average.
  • Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Matt Bradley is the top scorer for the Aztecs with 17.2 points per game. He also tacks on 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • San Diego State's leader in rebounds is Nathan Mensah with 7.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Trey Pulliam with 3.4 per game.
  • Bradley is the top shooter from distance for the Aztecs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • San Diego State's leader in steals is Lamont Butler (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mensah (2.1 per game).

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

San Jose State

W 81-72

Home

2/18/2022

San Jose State

W 90-60

Away

2/22/2022

UNLV

L 62-54

Home

2/26/2022

Wyoming

L 74-61

Away

3/1/2022

Boise State

L 73-67

Away

3/5/2022

San Diego State

-

Home

San Diego State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Fresno State

W 61-44

Away

2/22/2022

Boise State

L 58-57

Away

2/25/2022

San Jose State

W 77-52

Home

2/28/2022

Wyoming

W 73-66

Away

3/3/2022

Fresno State

W 65-64

Home

3/5/2022

Nevada

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

San Diego State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
