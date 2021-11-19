Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack at San Francisco Dons in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Francisco looks for its fifth straight win to start the college basketball year when it hosts Nevada on Thursday night.
    San Francisco has had a great start to the year. It has won its first four games with three of those victories coming by at least 16 points.

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the Nevada at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Dons have been tested in one game this year when they only beat Davidson by five points. San Francisco was in control for most of the game but had to hold off a rally by the Wildcats to get the win.

    Thursday, the Dons will look to stay perfect when they host a Nevada team that has lost two straight.

    The Wolf Pack won their season-opener but have since lost to San Diego and Santa Clara. 

    San Diego had Nevada down 16 at halftime, and the Wolf Pack came all the way back to tie it but couldn't get the lead and eventually lost by seven. In its game against Santa Clara, the Broncos took a tie game with 11:11 left and outscored the Wolf Pack by 22 to finish the game and take the win.

    Thursday, Nevada will look to avoid giving up big runs and deal San Francisco its first loss of the year.

