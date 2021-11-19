Nevada vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Nevada vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Nevada

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Francisco vs Nevada Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Francisco

    -6.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Nevada

    • Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Dons scored were only 1.7 more points than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).
    • The Wolf Pack's 73.7 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 69.3 the Dons gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Dons had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents made.
    • The Wolf Pack's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Dons allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Khalil Shabazz posted 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.
    • Dzmitry Ryuny was tops on the Dons at 5.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 9.4 points.
    • Taavi Jurkatamm averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Josh Kunen averaged 5.1 points, 1.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest last season.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Grant Sherfield scored 18.6 points per game last season along with 6.1 assists.
    • Warren Washington averaged 5.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.0 PPG average.
    • Desmond Cambridge hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Sherfield averaged 1.6 steals per game, while K.J. Hymes notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Nevada at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Washington in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    4 minutes ago
    nevada wolfpack basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nevada Wolf Pack at San Francisco Dons

    34 minutes ago
    arizona state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego State

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Portland Pilots guard Mike Meadows (25) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Diego State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Portland Pilots guard Mike Meadows (25) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy