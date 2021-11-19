Nevada vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Dons (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Nevada

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Total San Francisco -6.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Nevada

Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Dons scored were only 1.7 more points than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).

The Wolf Pack's 73.7 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 69.3 the Dons gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Dons had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents made.

The Wolf Pack's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Dons allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

San Francisco Players to Watch

Khalil Shabazz posted 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.

Dzmitry Ryuny was tops on the Dons at 5.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 9.4 points.

Taavi Jurkatamm averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.

Josh Kunen averaged 5.1 points, 1.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest last season.

Nevada Players to Watch