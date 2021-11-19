Nevada vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Francisco
-6.5
148.5 points
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Nevada
- Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Dons scored were only 1.7 more points than the Wolf Pack allowed (69.7).
- The Wolf Pack's 73.7 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 69.3 the Dons gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Dons had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents made.
- The Wolf Pack's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Dons allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Khalil Shabazz posted 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last year.
- Dzmitry Ryuny was tops on the Dons at 5.6 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 9.4 points.
- Taavi Jurkatamm averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Josh Kunen averaged 5.1 points, 1.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest last season.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Grant Sherfield scored 18.6 points per game last season along with 6.1 assists.
- Warren Washington averaged 5.9 boards per game in addition to his 10.0 PPG average.
- Desmond Cambridge hit an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Sherfield averaged 1.6 steals per game, while K.J. Hymes notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
