How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC) on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Jose State
- The Wolf Pack put up just 0.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Spartans allow (72.4).
- The Spartans' 65.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 74.8 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 18.3 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.
- Will Baker is Nevada's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
- The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who knocks down three threes per game.
- The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore is atop almost all of the Spartans' leaderboards by putting up 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
- Trey Smith makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.
- Moore's steals (one steal per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead San Jose State defensively.
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
UNLV
L 69-58
Away
2/4/2022
Fresno State
L 73-56
Away
2/6/2022
San Diego State
L 65-63
Away
2/8/2022
Colorado State
L 82-72
Home
2/11/2022
Utah State
W 85-72
Away
2/15/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/18/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
2/22/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/26/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/1/2022
Boise State
-
Away
3/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Fresno State
L 73-43
Home
2/3/2022
Utah State
L 78-62
Away
2/5/2022
Boise State
L 76-60
Away
2/9/2022
San Diego State
L 72-62
Home
2/12/2022
Wyoming
L 74-52
Home
2/15/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/18/2022
Nevada
-
Home
2/20/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
2/25/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
3/1/2022
Air Force
-
Away
3/4/2022
Utah State
-
Home