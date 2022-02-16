Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-17, 0-12 MWC) will attempt to end a six-game road slide when they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-13, 4-8 MWC) on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Key Stats for Nevada vs. San Jose State

The Wolf Pack put up just 0.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Spartans allow (72.4).

The Spartans' 65.2 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 74.8 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (46%).

The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 18.3 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.

Will Baker is Nevada's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who knocks down three threes per game.

The Nevada leader in both steals and blocks is Cambridge, who averages 1.7 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Omari Moore is atop almost all of the Spartans' leaderboards by putting up 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Trey Smith makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

Moore's steals (one steal per game) and blocks (one block per game) lead San Jose State defensively.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 UNLV L 69-58 Away 2/4/2022 Fresno State L 73-56 Away 2/6/2022 San Diego State L 65-63 Away 2/8/2022 Colorado State L 82-72 Home 2/11/2022 Utah State W 85-72 Away 2/15/2022 San Jose State - Home 2/18/2022 San Jose State - Away 2/22/2022 UNLV - Home 2/26/2022 Wyoming - Away 3/1/2022 Boise State - Away 3/5/2022 San Diego State - Home

San Jose State Schedule