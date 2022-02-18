Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-18, 0-13 MWC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 MWC) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM ET.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Event Center Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-8
144.5 points
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Nevada
- The 73 points per game the Wolf Pack average are only 0.3 more points than the Spartans give up (72.7).
- The Spartans score an average of 65.5 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.4), and also averages 16.9 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Kenan Blackshear averages 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.
- Will Baker leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 11.9 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Warren Washington is putting up 10.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore leads the Spartans in scoring (13.3 points per game), rebounding (5.3) and assists (4.6), shooting 47.6% from the field and 46.6% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
- Shon Robinson is posting 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Trey Anderson is putting up 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Tibet Gorener gives the Spartans 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre is putting up 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
How To Watch
