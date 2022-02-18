Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-18, 0-13 MWC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 MWC) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Event Center Arena

Event Center Arena

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -8 144.5 points

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Nevada

The 73 points per game the Wolf Pack average are only 0.3 more points than the Spartans give up (72.7).

The Spartans score an average of 65.5 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Wolf Pack allow.

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.4), and also averages 16.9 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kenan Blackshear averages 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Will Baker leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 11.9 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Warren Washington is putting up 10.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch