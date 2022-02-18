Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-18, 0-13 MWC) hope to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 MWC) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12:00 AM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada

  • Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Event Center Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada vs San Jose State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nevada

-8

144.5 points

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. Nevada

  • The 73 points per game the Wolf Pack average are only 0.3 more points than the Spartans give up (72.7).
  • The Spartans score an average of 65.5 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge paces his team in rebounds per contest (5.4), and also averages 16.9 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Kenan Blackshear averages 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.
  • Will Baker leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.4), and also puts up 11.9 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Warren Washington is putting up 10.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

San Jose State Players to Watch

  • Omari Moore leads the Spartans in scoring (13.3 points per game), rebounding (5.3) and assists (4.6), shooting 47.6% from the field and 46.6% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
  • Shon Robinson is posting 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor.
  • Trey Anderson is putting up 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • Tibet Gorener gives the Spartans 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Alvaro Cardenas Torre is putting up 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Nevada at San Jose State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

1 minute ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

31 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

1 hour ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

1 hour ago
USATSI_12158995 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford

1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy