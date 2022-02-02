In-state rivals battle on Tuesday night when Nevada travels to UNLV to take on the Rebels.

Nevada hits the road for the first of three straight away games when it takes on UNLV on Tuesday night. The Wolf Pack play four of their next five games away from home in a critical stretch for them.

How to Watch Nevada at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Nevada is coming off consecutive losses to Colorado State and Utah State that has dropped its Mountain West record under .500 for the first time this year. It is now 3-4 in conference play and 9-9 overall.

Tuesday the Wolf Pack will look to snap the losing streak and pick up a win against a UNLV team that is coming off its biggest win of the year.

The Rebels shocked Colorado State on Friday night when they went into the Rams home arena and beat them 88-74.

The win moved them back to .500 in the conference at 4-4. They have alternated wins and losses over the last nine games, but Tuesday they will look to snap that trend and get their second straight win for the first time since the end of December.

