Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada at UNLV in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals battle on Tuesday night when Nevada travels to UNLV to take on the Rebels.

Nevada hits the road for the first of three straight away games when it takes on UNLV on Tuesday night. The Wolf Pack play four of their next five games away from home in a critical stretch for them.

How to Watch Nevada at UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Nevada at UNLV game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada is coming off consecutive losses to Colorado State and Utah State that has dropped its Mountain West record under .500 for the first time this year. It is now 3-4 in conference play and 9-9 overall.

Tuesday the Wolf Pack will look to snap the losing streak and pick up a win against a UNLV team that is coming off its biggest win of the year.

The Rebels shocked Colorado State on Friday night when they went into the Rams home arena and beat them 88-74.

The win moved them back to .500 in the conference at 4-4. They have alternated wins and losses over the last nine games, but Tuesday they will look to snap that trend and get their second straight win for the first time since the end of December.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Nevada at UNLV

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at UNLV

1 minute ago
stanford
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Stanford

31 minutes ago
Real Dirty Dancing
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Dirty Dancing Series Premiere

1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Michigan

1 hour ago
Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Wichita State

1 hour ago
lsu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU

1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) reacts during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Providence vs. St. John's

1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

1 hour ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Peru vs Ecuador

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy