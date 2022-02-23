Nevada vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Feb 11, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) drives the lane between UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and forward Reece Brown (15) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. UNLV

The Wolf Pack score 8.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Rebels give up (65.4).

The Rebels average just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (74.1).

The Wolf Pack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Nevada Players to Watch

The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 18.7 points per game along with 6.5 assists.

Will Baker leads Nevada in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.

Desmond Cambridge makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

UNLV Players to Watch

Bryce Hamilton averages 21.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.

Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.6 assists per game for UNLV to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jordan McCabe has the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Hamilton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Keshon Gilbert (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while Hamm (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 San Diego State L 65-63 Away 2/8/2022 Colorado State L 82-72 Home 2/11/2022 Utah State W 85-72 Away 2/15/2022 San Jose State W 81-72 Home 2/18/2022 San Jose State W 90-60 Away 2/22/2022 UNLV - Home 2/26/2022 Wyoming - Away 3/1/2022 Boise State - Away 3/5/2022 San Diego State - Home

UNLV Schedule