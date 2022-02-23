Nevada vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (12-13, 6-8 MWC) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the UNLV Rebels (16-11, 8-6 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
Key Stats for Nevada vs. UNLV
- The Wolf Pack score 8.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Rebels give up (65.4).
- The Rebels average just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (74.1).
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Rebels allow to opponents.
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 18.7 points per game along with 6.5 assists.
- Will Baker leads Nevada in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.
- Desmond Cambridge makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wolf Pack, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Bryce Hamilton averages 21.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
- Royce Hamm Jr. puts up a stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.6 assists per game for UNLV to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jordan McCabe has the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 7.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest.
- Hamilton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rebels, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Keshon Gilbert (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for UNLV while Hamm (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
San Diego State
L 65-63
Away
2/8/2022
Colorado State
L 82-72
Home
2/11/2022
Utah State
W 85-72
Away
2/15/2022
San Jose State
W 81-72
Home
2/18/2022
San Jose State
W 90-60
Away
2/22/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/26/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
3/1/2022
Boise State
-
Away
3/5/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Utah State
L 90-75
Away
2/8/2022
Air Force
W 78-44
Home
2/11/2022
Boise State
L 69-63
Away
2/16/2022
Fresno State
W 60-57
Away
2/19/2022
Colorado State
W 72-51
Home
2/22/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/26/2022
Boise State
-
Home
3/2/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
3/5/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
