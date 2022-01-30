Nevada vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the Utah State Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MWC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Utah State

  • The 75.7 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 7.2 more points than the Aggies give up (68.5).
  • The Aggies' 75.0 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • The Aggies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Nevada Players to Watch

  • The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 19.2 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
  • Warren Washington leads Nevada in rebounding, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
  • Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Nevada steals leader is Cambridge, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Washington, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean puts up 18.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Rylan Jones dishes out more assists than any other Utah State player with 4.6 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and pulls down 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Steven Ashworth is the top shooter from distance for the Aggies, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Trevin Dorius (0.5 per game).

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Boise State

L 85-70

Home

1/15/2022

Air Force

W 75-68

Away

1/17/2022

Wyoming

L 77-67

Home

1/21/2022

Fresno State

W 77-73

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado State

L 77-66

Away

1/29/2022

Utah State

-

Home

2/1/2022

UNLV

-

Away

2/4/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

2/6/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

2/11/2022

Utah State

-

Away

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Colorado State

L 77-72

Away

1/15/2022

Wyoming

L 71-69

Home

1/18/2022

Fresno State

L 61-54

Away

1/20/2022

Boise State

L 62-59

Home

1/26/2022

San Diego State

W 75-57

Home

1/29/2022

Nevada

-

Away

2/1/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/3/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

2/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

2/8/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

2/11/2022

Nevada

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Utah State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
