Nevada vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3 MWC) are at home in MWC action against the Utah State Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MWC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Utah State
- The 75.7 points per game the Wolf Pack score are 7.2 more points than the Aggies give up (68.5).
- The Aggies' 75.0 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Wolf Pack give up.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- The Aggies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
Nevada Players to Watch
- The Wolf Pack leader in points and assists is Grant Sherfield, who puts up 19.2 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
- Warren Washington leads Nevada in rebounding, pulling down 5.8 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
- Desmond Cambridge leads the Wolf Pack in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Nevada steals leader is Cambridge, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Washington, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean puts up 18.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for the Aggies, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Rylan Jones dishes out more assists than any other Utah State player with 4.6 per game. He also averages 7.3 points and pulls down 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Steven Ashworth is the top shooter from distance for the Aggies, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Utah State's leader in steals is Bean (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Trevin Dorius (0.5 per game).
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Boise State
L 85-70
Home
1/15/2022
Air Force
W 75-68
Away
1/17/2022
Wyoming
L 77-67
Home
1/21/2022
Fresno State
W 77-73
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado State
L 77-66
Away
1/29/2022
Utah State
-
Home
2/1/2022
UNLV
-
Away
2/4/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
2/6/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
2/8/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
2/11/2022
Utah State
-
Away
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Colorado State
L 77-72
Away
1/15/2022
Wyoming
L 71-69
Home
1/18/2022
Fresno State
L 61-54
Away
1/20/2022
Boise State
L 62-59
Home
1/26/2022
San Diego State
W 75-57
Home
1/29/2022
Nevada
-
Away
2/1/2022
Air Force
-
Home
2/3/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
2/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home
2/8/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
2/11/2022
Nevada
-
Home
