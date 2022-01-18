Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Wyoming
- The 76.9 points per game the Wolf Pack record are 13.4 more points than the Cowboys give up (63.5).
- The Cowboys put up only 1.7 more points per game (77.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.4).
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- The Cowboys have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Grant Sherfield leads the Wolf Pack in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
- Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.
- The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who makes three threes per game.
- Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Washington leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike records 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Cowboys, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.
- Drake Jeffries is consistent from distance and leads the Cowboys with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (one per game).
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 68-63
Home
12/29/2021
Kansas
L 88-61
Away
1/1/2022
New Mexico
W 79-70
Home
1/12/2022
Boise State
L 85-70
Home
1/15/2022
Air Force
W 75-68
Away
1/17/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/21/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Utah State
-
Home
2/1/2022
UNLV
-
Away
2/4/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Utah Valley
W 74-62
Home
12/22/2021
Stanford
L 66-63
Away
12/23/2021
Northern Iowa
W 71-69
Home
12/25/2021
South Florida
W 77-57
Away
1/15/2022
Utah State
W 71-69
Away
1/17/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/19/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/22/2022
New Mexico
-
Home
1/25/2022
Boise State
-
Away
1/28/2022
Air Force
-
Away
1/31/2022
Colorado State
-
Home