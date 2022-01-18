Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Wyoming

  • The 76.9 points per game the Wolf Pack record are 13.4 more points than the Cowboys give up (63.5).
  • The Cowboys put up only 1.7 more points per game (77.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.4).
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • The Cowboys have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Grant Sherfield leads the Wolf Pack in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
  • Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.
  • The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who makes three threes per game.
  • Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Washington leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike records 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Cowboys, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.
  • Drake Jeffries is consistent from distance and leads the Cowboys with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (one per game).

Nevada Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 68-63

Home

12/29/2021

Kansas

L 88-61

Away

1/1/2022

New Mexico

W 79-70

Home

1/12/2022

Boise State

L 85-70

Home

1/15/2022

Air Force

W 75-68

Away

1/17/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/21/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Utah State

-

Home

2/1/2022

UNLV

-

Away

2/4/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

Wyoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Utah Valley

W 74-62

Home

12/22/2021

Stanford

L 66-63

Away

12/23/2021

Northern Iowa

W 71-69

Home

12/25/2021

South Florida

W 77-57

Away

1/15/2022

Utah State

W 71-69

Away

1/17/2022

Nevada

-

Away

1/19/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/22/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

1/25/2022

Boise State

-

Away

1/28/2022

Air Force

-

Away

1/31/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Wyoming at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

