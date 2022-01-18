Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lawlor Events Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Wyoming

The 76.9 points per game the Wolf Pack record are 13.4 more points than the Cowboys give up (63.5).

The Cowboys put up only 1.7 more points per game (77.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (75.4).

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

The Cowboys have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Nevada Players to Watch

Grant Sherfield leads the Wolf Pack in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 6.4 assists.

Nevada's best rebounder is Warren Washington, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.6 PPG average.

The Wolf Pack get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Cambridge, who makes three threes per game.

Cambridge is Nevada's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Washington leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike records 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Cowboys, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Hunter Maldonado's assist statline leads Wyoming; he racks up 5.5 assists per game.

Drake Jeffries is consistent from distance and leads the Cowboys with 3.1 made threes per game.

Wyoming's leader in steals is Maldonado (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jeremiah Oden (one per game).

Nevada Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 68-63 Home 12/29/2021 Kansas L 88-61 Away 1/1/2022 New Mexico W 79-70 Home 1/12/2022 Boise State L 85-70 Home 1/15/2022 Air Force W 75-68 Away 1/17/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/21/2022 Fresno State - Home 1/25/2022 Colorado State - Away 1/29/2022 Utah State - Home 2/1/2022 UNLV - Away 2/4/2022 Fresno State - Away

