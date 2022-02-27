How to Watch Nevada vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 11-3 MWC) will look to build on a 13-game home win streak when they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9 MWC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wyoming
-7
145 points
Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Nevada
- The Cowboys score only 1.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (73.7).
- The Wolf Pack score 7.2 more points per game (72.9) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (65.7).
- The Cowboys make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Hunter Maldonado posts a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the field.
- Graham Ike posts 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field.
- Drake Jeffries is posting 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Jeremiah Oden posts 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Xavier Dusell puts up 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge is the Wolf Pack's top rebounder (5.3 per game), and he delivers 16.9 points and 2.0 assists.
- Kenan Blackshear gets the Wolf Pack 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Will Baker is putting up a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.9 points and 0.8 assists, making 55.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Wolf Pack receive 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Warren Washington.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Nevada at Wyoming
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)