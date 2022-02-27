Feb 23, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) drives to the net against Wyoming Cowboys guard Noah Reynolds (21) and forward Graham Ike (33) and guard Hunter Maldonado (24) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (22-5, 11-3 MWC) will look to build on a 13-game home win streak when they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9 MWC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Arena-Auditorium. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -7 145 points

Key Stats for Wyoming vs. Nevada

The Cowboys score only 1.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (73.7).

The Wolf Pack score 7.2 more points per game (72.9) than the Cowboys give up to opponents (65.7).

The Cowboys make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Hunter Maldonado posts a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 50.5% from the field.

Graham Ike posts 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field.

Drake Jeffries is posting 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Oden posts 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Xavier Dusell puts up 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nevada Players to Watch