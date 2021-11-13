Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Marquette -13 138.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. New Hampshire

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 69.7 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats allowed.

The Wildcats scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot at a 40.2% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Marquette Players to Watch

Dawson Garcia led his team in both points (13) and rebounds (6.6) per game last season, and also averaged 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jamal Cain put up 9.6 points, 1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game last year.

Koby McEwen averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Theo John averaged 8 points, 1.2 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.

New Hampshire Players to Watch