How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marquette
-13
138.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. New Hampshire
- Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 69.7 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot at a 40.2% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia led his team in both points (13) and rebounds (6.6) per game last season, and also averaged 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jamal Cain put up 9.6 points, 1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game last year.
- Koby McEwen averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Theo John averaged 8 points, 1.2 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Nick Guadarrama put up 14 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
- Martinez knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Martinez notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
New Hampshire at Marquette
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)