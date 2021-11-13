Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) go up against the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. New Hampshire

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marquette vs New Hampshire Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marquette

    -13

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. New Hampshire

    • Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 69.7 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats allowed.
    • The Wildcats scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
    • The Wildcats shot at a 40.2% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Dawson Garcia led his team in both points (13) and rebounds (6.6) per game last season, and also averaged 0.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
    • Jamal Cain put up 9.6 points, 1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game last year.
    • Koby McEwen averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Theo John averaged 8 points, 1.2 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Nick Guadarrama put up 14 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Martinez knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
    • Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Martinez notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    New Hampshire at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Link Academy vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas)

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers former basketball player and current New York Knick player Miles McBride (left) reacts to a touchdown with former teammates during the first quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives against Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkc Purdue Vs Bellarmine
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Navy vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy