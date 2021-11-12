Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats at Marquette Golden Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Hampshire and Marquette both look for their second victory when they meet up Friday night in this college basketball matchup.
    New Hampshire easily won its first game of the year when it beat St. Joseph's of Maine by 45. The Wildcats led by 22 at halftime and kept pouring it on in the 98-53 blowout.

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Marquette Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the New Hampshire at Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Senior Jayden Martinez led the way for the Wildcats, recording a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs. It was more than enough to help New Hampshire to the season-opening win.

    The Wildcats played great on Tuesday but will have to be even better on Friday if they expect to upset a Marquette team that won their first game under Shaka Smart.

    Smart's debut at Marquette was a successful one as the Golden Eagles pulled away from SIU-Edwardsville in the second half to get the 11-point win.

    It was a slow start for Marquette, as they led by just one at the half, but after getting down early in the second half they methodically pulled away to get the win.

    It wasn't the best performance for the Eagles, but they will take the win and will look to get their second straight Friday night to fend off the upset-minded Wildcats.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    New Hampshire Wildcats at Marquette Golden Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
