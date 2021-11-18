New Hampshire vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Favorite Spread Total Providence -13 134 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. New Hampshire

Last year, the Friars recorded only 3.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Wildcats allowed (66.6).

The Wildcats put up just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (67.3) than the Friars gave up (69.7).

The Friars shot 43% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats shot at a 40.2% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Friars averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

David Duke put up a team-best 4.8 assists per contest last year. He also posted 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nate Watson led the Friars with 16.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds last season, while also putting up 0.7 assists.

A.J. Reeves posted 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Noah Horchler posted 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Greg Gantt put up 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

