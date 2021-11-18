New Hampshire vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. New Hampshire
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Providence
-13
134 points
Key Stats for Providence vs. New Hampshire
- Last year, the Friars recorded only 3.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Wildcats allowed (66.6).
- The Wildcats put up just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (67.3) than the Friars gave up (69.7).
- The Friars shot 43% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats shot at a 40.2% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Friars averaged.
Providence Players to Watch
- David Duke put up a team-best 4.8 assists per contest last year. He also posted 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nate Watson led the Friars with 16.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds last season, while also putting up 0.7 assists.
- A.J. Reeves posted 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Noah Horchler posted 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Greg Gantt put up 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Nick Guadarrama put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Jayden Martinez averaged 8.5 boards per game and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo dished out 3.3 assists per game.
- Martinez hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Martinez notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
