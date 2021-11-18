How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats at Providence Friars in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Providence looks for its fourth straight win to start the year when it hosts New Hampshire on Thursday night.
    Providence has gotten off to a great start this year. The Friars have won their first three games, including a big road win at Wisconsin on Monday night.

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the New Hampshire at Providence game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Friars beat Fairfield and Sacred Heart at home to start the year before their victory over the Badgers. Providence used a big first half to go up by 11 at the break and held off a Wisconsin rally to pick up the win.

    Thursday the Friars return home looking to stay perfect when they host a New Hampshire team that is coming off a tough five-point loss to Marquette.

    The loss dropped the Wildcats to 1-1 on the year after they won their opener. They led Marquette by two with 16:00 left in the game but went cold and could never recover in the loss.

    New Hampshire hopes it can get back into the win column and upset Providence on the road on Thursday night, while the Friars will tr to avoid looking ahead to their trip to New Jersey. 

    How To Watch

    New Hampshire Wildcats at Providence Friars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
