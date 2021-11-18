How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence in Men's College Basketball

Providence looks for its fourth straight win to start the year when it hosts New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Providence has gotten off to a great start this year. The Friars have won their first three games, including a big road win at Wisconsin on Monday night.

How to Watch New Hampshire at Providence Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Friars beat Fairfield and Sacred Heart at home to start the year before their victory over the Badgers. Providence used a big first half to go up by 11 at the break and held off a Wisconsin rally to pick up the win.

Thursday the Friars return home looking to stay perfect when they host a New Hampshire team that is coming off a tough five-point loss to Marquette.

The loss dropped the Wildcats to 1-1 on the year after they won their opener. They led Marquette by two with 16:00 left in the game but went cold and could never recover in the loss.

New Hampshire hopes it can get back into the win column and upset Providence on the road on Thursday night, while the Friars will tr to avoid looking ahead to their trip to New Jersey.

