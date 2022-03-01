Skip to main content

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the regular season finale on Tuesday, New Hampshire tries to secure at least one home game in the America East tournament. The Wildcats will be visiting UMass Lowell.

New Hampshire wraps up its regular season slate Tuesday night at the Tsongas Center, taking on UMass Lowell in what will be the River Hawks senior night. The Wildcats are trying to win their third consecutive game, which would lock up a guaranteed home game in the America East tournament. 

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With back-to-back wins over NJIT and Binghamton, UNH is back over .500 in conference play at 9-8. That's good for third place among playoff eligible teams, although there are three teams right behind the Wildcats with eight or nine conference wins. With the top four seeds guaranteed at least one home game in the conference tournament, it's a key group for the Wildcats to stay head of. 

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell is 0.5 games up on NJIT for the seventh seed with two games remaining on its schedule. Tuesday is the final home game for the River Hawks.

UMass Lowell is coming off a near major upset of first place Vermont on Saturday. Taking on the Catamounts, the River Hawks stormed back from 13 points down to get within one in the final seconds, before falling 62-61. The River Hawks would have been just the second America East team to beat Vermont this year.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
