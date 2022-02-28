How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass-Lowell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

America East foes square off when the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East) host the New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) at Costello Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Costello Athletic Center

Costello Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

The 70.5 points per game the River Hawks average are 5.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.3).

The Wildcats score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the River Hawks allow to opponents.

The River Hawks are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the River Hawks have averaged.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Max Brooks paces the River Hawks at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 10.0 points.

Allin Blunt averages 11.6 points and 1.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.8 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kalil Thomas is posting 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ayinde Hikim posts a team-best 2.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.0 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Everette Hammond puts up 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

New Hampshire Players to Watch