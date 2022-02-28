Skip to main content

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass-Lowell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

America East foes square off when the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East) host the New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) at Costello Athletic Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

Key Stats for UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

  • The 70.5 points per game the River Hawks average are 5.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.3).
  • The Wildcats score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the River Hawks allow to opponents.
  • The River Hawks are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the River Hawks have averaged.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Max Brooks paces the River Hawks at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 10.0 points.
  • Allin Blunt averages 11.6 points and 1.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.8 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kalil Thomas is posting 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
  • Ayinde Hikim posts a team-best 2.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.0 points and 1.6 rebounds, shooting 43.9% from the floor.
  • Everette Hammond puts up 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Jayden Martinez tops the Wildcats in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (5.5), and averages 1.5 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is the Wildcats' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he contributes 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.
  • The Wildcats get 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Nick Guadarrama.
  • Nick Johnson is posting 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Marco Foster gives the Wildcats 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
