How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Vermont Catamounts (7-4, 0-0 America East) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 America East) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vermont vs. New Hampshire

The 64.8 points per game the Catamounts put up are just 2.6 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.2).

The Wildcats average 12.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Catamounts give up (61.2).

The Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 40.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.

Vermont Players to Watch

Ben Shungu is tops on the Catamounts at 2.7 assists per game, while also posting 4.6 rebounds and 14.7 points.

Ryan Davis leads the Catamounts at 15.8 points per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Isaiah Powell is tops on the Catamounts at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.9 assists and 12.3 points.

Justin Mazzulla is putting up 5.7 points, 2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Finn Sullivan posts 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

New Hampshire Players to Watch