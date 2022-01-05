How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (7-4, 0-0 America East) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 America East) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vermont vs. New Hampshire
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
Key Stats for Vermont vs. New Hampshire
- The 64.8 points per game the Catamounts put up are just 2.6 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.2).
- The Wildcats average 12.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Catamounts give up (61.2).
- The Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 40.4% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Ben Shungu is tops on the Catamounts at 2.7 assists per game, while also posting 4.6 rebounds and 14.7 points.
- Ryan Davis leads the Catamounts at 15.8 points per game, while also posting 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
- Isaiah Powell is tops on the Catamounts at 6.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.9 assists and 12.3 points.
- Justin Mazzulla is putting up 5.7 points, 2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Finn Sullivan posts 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Jayden Martinez paces the Wildcats in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and posts 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is the Wildcats' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he posts 11 points and 4 rebounds.
- Nick Guadarrama is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 24.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Nick Johnson is putting up 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Tayler Mattos is putting up 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.
