How to Watch New Hampshire at Vermont

The America East Conference has a battle on its hands as 5-4 New Hampshire opens up conference play with 8-4 Vermont.

New Hampshire hasn't played a basketball game since Dec. 13 in a game against Keene State where it won 92-54. The Wildcats lost the two games previous to that against Bryant and Duquesne.

Vermont's only game in January thus far was postponed against Albany. Besides that, the Catamounts beat Colgate and Brown in their last two games in the middle of December.

How to Watch New Hampshire Wildcats at Vermont Catamounts Today:



Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Their last loss was against Providence.

This will be a great conference battle as both of these teams open up conference play against each other. The Catamounts are 8-4 already in non-conference play and the Wildcats are 5-4.

Jayden Martinez leads New Hampshire in scoring with 17.6 points per game and 7.7 rebounds. Ryan Davis leads the Catamounts in scoring with 16.9 points per game. He also adds 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

In terms of the outcome of this matchup, it's concerning that New Hampshire hasn't played in almost a month. However, with the talent level so evenly matched, this game could go either way.

It will be fun to watch.

