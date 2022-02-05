New Mexico goes for its second Mountain West win on Saturday night when it visits Air Force in men's college basketball.

New Mexico finally got its first conference win last Friday but failed to make it two in a row on Monday night when it lost to San Diego State 72-47.

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The loss was the Lobos' eighth in their last nine games as they have dropped to 1-8 in the Mountain West. They have really struggled in conference play this year and despite a handful of close games, have not found a way to close out games.

Saturday night, they will look to get back in the win column against an Air Force team that is coming off two straight losses.

The Falcons dropped a close 63-61 game to Wyoming last Friday but then were blown out at Utah State on Tuesday 73-48.

The back-to-back losses have dropped them to 3-6 in the Mountain West and 10-10 overall.

It has been a struggle for both teams to pick up wins lately, but they have been close and just need some bounces to go their way. Saturday night, they both hope they can come out on top and hopefully start a string of good play.

