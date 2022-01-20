How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

Colorado State hosts New Mexico on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in college basketball.

Colorado State suffered its first loss of the year to San Diego State a week and a half ago. The Rams, though, bounced back nicely last week by beating Utah State and San Jose State.

The back-to-back wins pushed their Mountain West record to 3-1 in the Mountain West and 13-1 overall.

It has been a fantastic season so far for the Rams and has them just outside the Top 25.

They look like one of the favorites in the Mountain West but are looking to avoid a letdown against a New Mexico team that has lost four straight.

The Lobos have lost their first four Mountain West games but three of them have come by single digits and their game against Utah State went to overtime.

New Mexico now finds itself 0-4 in conference play and just 7-10 overall. It has been a tough stretch for the Lobos, but one that could be made better with a huge upset of Colorado State on Wednesday night.

