How to Watch New Mexico at San Jose State in Men's College Basketball

New Mexico (11-15) will go on the road on Sunday to take on San Jose State (7-19), with the Spartans will searching for their first conference win.

How to Watch New Mexico at San Jose State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

That 0-14 conference record might come as a surprise after the team was 7-5 in non-conference and played competitive games in some of the losses. But once conference play began, the bottom fell out.

As for New Mexico, the Lobos are just 3-9 in conference play and are coming off of a loss to Colorado State in the team's last game.

These teams last played in January, with New Mexico winning 86-70.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting in the win and added six rebounds, while Jaelen House had 18 points, 13 assists and seven boards in the game.

On the losing side, the Spartans were led by Shon Robinson's 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. He also added seven rebounds. Omari Moore had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

