New Mexico State vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (1-1) face the New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Davidson
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pan American Center
- Arena: Pan American Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for New Mexico State vs. Davidson
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 71.8 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.2 the Aggies gave up.
- The Aggies' 71.1 points per game last year were 7.0 more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats gave up.
- The Wildcats made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- The Aggies shot 42.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 42.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Kellan Grady put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Luka Brajkovic averaged 5.8 boards per game and Carter Collins dished out 2.7 assists per game.
- Grady hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Grady averaged 0.8 steals per game, while Brajkovic notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Jabari Rice put up 13.2 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Johnny McCants averaged 6.2 boards per game and Evan Gilyard dished out 2.8 assists per game.
- Rice knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Gilyard averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while McCants compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Delaware
W 93-71
Home
11/13/2021
San Francisco
L 65-60
Away
11/18/2021
New Mexico State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Robert Morris
-
Home
11/30/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/4/2021
William & Mary
-
Home
12/12/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/18/2021
Radford
-
Home
New Mexico State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UC Irvine
W 62-51
Home
11/13/2021
UTEP
W 77-71
Home
11/18/2021
Davidson
-
Home
11/24/2021
New Mexico Highlands
-
Home
11/30/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
12/3/2021
UTEP
-
Away
12/6/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
12/11/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
