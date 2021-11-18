New Mexico State vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Davidson Wildcats (1-1) face the New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Davidson

    Key Stats for New Mexico State vs. Davidson

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 71.8 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.2 the Aggies gave up.
    • The Aggies' 71.1 points per game last year were 7.0 more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats gave up.
    • The Wildcats made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
    • The Aggies shot 42.6% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 42.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Davidson Players to Watch

    • Kellan Grady put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Luka Brajkovic averaged 5.8 boards per game and Carter Collins dished out 2.7 assists per game.
    • Grady hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Grady averaged 0.8 steals per game, while Brajkovic notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Jabari Rice put up 13.2 points per game last season to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Johnny McCants averaged 6.2 boards per game and Evan Gilyard dished out 2.8 assists per game.
    • Rice knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Gilyard averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while McCants compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Davidson Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Delaware

    W 93-71

    Home

    11/13/2021

    San Francisco

    L 65-60

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    New Mexico State Schedule

    11/9/2021

    UC Irvine

    W 62-51

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UTEP

    W 77-71

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    New Mexico Highlands

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    November
    18
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson at New Mexico State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    12:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

