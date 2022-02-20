New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 8-4 WAC) will look to continue a 10-game home win streak when they take on the New Mexico State Aggies (22-4, 10-2 WAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-2.5
134 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State
- The Antelopes record only 4.6 more points per game (68.4) than the Aggies allow (63.8).
- The Aggies' 71.7 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 58.4 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
- This season, the Antelopes have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
- The Aggies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (38.4%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Holland Woods is posting 13.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Gabe McGlothan puts up 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.
- Yvan Ouedraogo puts up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Teddy Allen is posting team highs in points (19.8 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is delivering 2.3 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Jabari Rice is the Aggies' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.
- The Aggies receive 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Johnny McCants.
- William McNair gives the Aggies 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Aggies receive 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mike Peake.
