New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jabari Rice (10) draws back to shoot as the New Mexico State Aggies face off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at the Pas American in Las Cruces on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Nmsu Acu 13

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 8-4 WAC) will look to continue a 10-game home win streak when they take on the New Mexico State Aggies (22-4, 10-2 WAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grand Canyon vs New Mexico State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grand Canyon

-2.5

134 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State

  • The Antelopes record only 4.6 more points per game (68.4) than the Aggies allow (63.8).
  • The Aggies' 71.7 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 58.4 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Antelopes have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
  • The Aggies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Holland Woods is posting 13.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Gabe McGlothan puts up 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.
  • Yvan Ouedraogo puts up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Teddy Allen is posting team highs in points (19.8 per game) and rebounds (7.3). And he is delivering 2.3 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
  • Jabari Rice is the Aggies' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he posts 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.
  • The Aggies receive 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Johnny McCants.
  • William McNair gives the Aggies 6.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Aggies receive 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mike Peake.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

