New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-6, 8-4 WAC) will look to continue a 10-game home win streak when they take on the New Mexico State Aggies (22-4, 10-2 WAC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Total Grand Canyon -2.5 134 points

Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State

The Antelopes record only 4.6 more points per game (68.4) than the Aggies allow (63.8).

The Aggies' 71.7 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 58.4 the Antelopes give up to opponents.

This season, the Antelopes have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

The Aggies' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Holland Woods is posting 13.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Gabe McGlothan puts up 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sean Miller-Moore posts 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Yvan Ouedraogo puts up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor.

New Mexico State Players to Watch