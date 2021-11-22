New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18

    The New Mexico State Aggies (3-1) take on the Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

    New Mexico State vs Indiana State Betting Information

    New Mexico State

    -7.5

    138 points

    Key Stats for Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

    • Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Aggies scored were 5.3 more points than the Sycamores gave up (65.8).
    • The Sycamores scored an average of 66.5 points per game last year, only 2.3 more points than the 64.2 the Aggies gave up.
    • Last season, the Aggies had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Sycamores' opponents made.
    • The Sycamores shot 43.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Johnny McCants paced his squad in rebounds per game (6.2) last season, and also averaged 9.9 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jabari Rice averaged 13.2 points and 2.2 assists per game last season -- both team highs. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Donnie Tillman put up 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor.
    • Evan Gilyard was tops on the Aggies at 2.8 assists per game last season, while also posting 1.9 rebounds and 9.3 points.
    • Clayton Henry posted 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Cameron Henry leads the Sycamores in scoring (17 points per game), rebounding (7) and assists (3.8), shooting 55% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 triples per game. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Cooper Neese gets the Sycamores 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Sycamores receive 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Kailex Stephens.
    • The Sycamores get 12.5 points, 1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Micah Thomas.
    • The Sycamores get 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Julian Larry.

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana State vs. New Mexico State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
