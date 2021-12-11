Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (7-2) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Stadium

Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

The Lions put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Aggies give up (72.2).

The Aggies put up an average of 76.7 points per game, five more points than the 71.7 the Lions give up.

This season, the Lions have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

The Aggies have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott is tops on his team in points (16.7), rebounds (7.1) and assists (3.2) per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Joe Quintana is posting 16.2 points, 1.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Cameron Shelton averages 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor.

Keli Leaupepe posts 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dameone Douglas puts up 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

New Mexico State Players to Watch