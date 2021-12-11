Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Mexico State Aggies (7-2) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gersten Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

    Loyola Marymount (CA) vs New Mexico State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -1

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. New Mexico State

    • The Lions put up only 1.9 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Aggies give up (72.2).
    • The Aggies put up an average of 76.7 points per game, five more points than the 71.7 the Lions give up.
    • This season, the Lions have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Aggies have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

    Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

    • Eli Scott is tops on his team in points (16.7), rebounds (7.1) and assists (3.2) per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Joe Quintana is posting 16.2 points, 1.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
    • Cameron Shelton averages 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor.
    • Keli Leaupepe posts 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Dameone Douglas puts up 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Teddy Allen tops the Aggies in scoring (18.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.6), and puts up 1.9 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jabari Rice is posting a team-high 3.8 assists per game. And he is producing 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
    • The Aggies receive 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from William McNair.
    • Johnny McCants is posting 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 62.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Aggies get 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Donnie Tillman.

    How To Watch

    New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

