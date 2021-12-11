How to Watch New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount

On Saturday night in college basketball action, New Mexico State will hit the road to take on Loyola Marymount.

The 2021-22 college basketball campaign has been moving by extremely fast and we are starting to get an idea of who the real contenders are. On Saturday, there will be plenty of games for fans to watch. One intriguing under-the-radar matchup to watch will feature New Mexico State hitting the road for a date against Loyola Marymount.

How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies at Loyola Marymount Lions Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Ahead of this matchup, the Aggies have started the season with a 7-2 record. They have looked very good and will look to keep their momentum tonight. New Mexico State will look to win their third straight game tonight.

On the other side of the court, the Lions have put together a 6-3 record to begin the year. They have some work to do to get where they want to be, but they are very talented. A win tonight would give them their third straight win as well.

These two teams are fairly evenly matched and are both looking to stay hot. This should be a very fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up coming out on top.

