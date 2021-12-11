Skip to main content
    How to Watch New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night in college basketball action, New Mexico State will hit the road to take on Loyola Marymount.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball campaign has been moving by extremely fast and we are starting to get an idea of who the real contenders are. On Saturday, there will be plenty of games for fans to watch. One intriguing under-the-radar matchup to watch will feature New Mexico State hitting the road for a date against Loyola Marymount.

    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies at Loyola Marymount Lions Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Stadium 2

    Live stream the New Mexico State Aggies at Loyola Marymount Lions game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Aggies have started the season with a 7-2 record. They have looked very good and will look to keep their momentum tonight. New Mexico State will look to win their third straight game tonight.

    On the other side of the court, the Lions have put together a 6-3 record to begin the year. They have some work to do to get where they want to be, but they are very talented. A win tonight would give them their third straight win as well.

    These two teams are fairly evenly matched and are both looking to stay hot. This should be a very fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up coming out on top.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    New Mexico State at Loyola Marymount

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
