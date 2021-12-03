Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Mexico State looks to avoid losing its second straight game when it travels to face Texas-El Paso on Friday night.
    Author:

    New Mexico State suffered its second loss of the year on Tuesday night when it got beat by rival New Mexico 101-94. It was a back and forth fast-paced game that saw the Lobos came out on top in.

    How to Watch New Mexico State at UTEP in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the New Mexico State at UTEP game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped the Aggies to 5-2 on the year, as they have started the season playing well. Nebraska transfer Teddy Allen has helped lead New Mexico State to a solid start, as he is averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

    Friday night, he will look to perform well again and help the Aggies beat a UTEP team that has won three of its last four.

    The Miners host the Aggies after beating Florida A&M 67-53 over a week ago. UTEP has had a lot of time off since that win, and hopefully it hasn't taken the momentum away from its 4-2 start to the season.

    This should be a great game between two schools that have started off the year hot and are looking to make a push as they head into conference play. 

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
