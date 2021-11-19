How to Watch New Mexico State at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico State Aggies at Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Mexico State and Utah State meet Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
    New Mexico State won its third straight game on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Aggies trailed by five at halftime but had a huge second half when they outscored Davidson by 17 to pick up the 76-64 win to move into the semifinals.

    On Friday, Utah State waits for them with a berth in the championship game on the line.

    Thursday, Utah State won its second straight game when it took down Penn 87-79 in double overtime. The Aggies finally pulled away in the second overtime after the two teams were tied at halftime, the end of the game and the end of the first overtime. 

    Justin Bean led the way for Utah State, as he scored 33 points for his second 30-point game of the year. He also pulled down 16 rebounds in his best performance of the year.

    Friday, both schools will look to win their second game in two days and earn a chance to play for the championship.

    New Mexico State Aggies at Utah State Aggies

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
