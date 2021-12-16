Skip to main content
    How to Watch New Mexico State at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Mexico State goes for its fourth straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to face Washington State.
    New Mexico State has had a nice start to the season as it is 8-2 and is currently on a three-game winning streak. One of those wins is an overtime victory over rival New Mexico that avenged an earlier season loss.

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the New Mexico State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    All three of the wins have been by five or fewer points as the Aggies are finding ways to close out games and accumulate wins.

    Wednesday night, they get their biggest test of the year as they go on the road to take on a Washington State team that is 7-3 on the year.

    The Cougars are coming in off a loss to South Dakota State in which they gave up a buzzer-beating three. It was a tough loss as they have been playing good basketball.

    Washington State won its first five games this season but has alternated wins and losses over the last five. All three of its losses have been by five or fewer points.

    Wednesday, they will look to get back on track as they take on a very good New Mexico State team who is looking to pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

