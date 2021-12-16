How to Watch New Mexico State at Washington State

New Mexico State goes for its fourth straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to face Washington State.

New Mexico State has had a nice start to the season as it is 8-2 and is currently on a three-game winning streak. One of those wins is an overtime victory over rival New Mexico that avenged an earlier season loss.

All three of the wins have been by five or fewer points as the Aggies are finding ways to close out games and accumulate wins.

Wednesday night, they get their biggest test of the year as they go on the road to take on a Washington State team that is 7-3 on the year.

The Cougars are coming in off a loss to South Dakota State in which they gave up a buzzer-beating three. It was a tough loss as they have been playing good basketball.

Washington State won its first five games this season but has alternated wins and losses over the last five. All three of its losses have been by five or fewer points.

Wednesday, they will look to get back on track as they take on a very good New Mexico State team who is looking to pull off the upset.

