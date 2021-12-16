Publish date:
The New Mexico State Aggies (8-2) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-7.5
137 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. New Mexico State
- The Cougars score 8.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Aggies allow (70.8).
- The Aggies put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams puts up 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Efe Abogidi is averaging 6.9 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- Mouhamed Gueye averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- TJ Bamba is posting 8.4 points, 0.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Teddy Allen is No. 1 on the Aggies in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.7), and puts up 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jabari Rice is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Aggies receive 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Johnny McCants.
- William McNair is posting 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 60.3% of his shots from the field.
- Donnie Tillman is putting up 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 52.3% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
