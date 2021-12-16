Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (8-2) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum.

How to Watch Washington State vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Washington State -7.5 137 points

Key Stats for Washington State vs. New Mexico State

The Cougars score 8.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Aggies allow (70.8).

The Aggies put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams puts up 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Efe Abogidi is averaging 6.9 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Mouhamed Gueye averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.

TJ Bamba is posting 8.4 points, 0.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

New Mexico State Players to Watch