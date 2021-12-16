Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Mexico State Aggies (8-2) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. New Mexico State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs New Mexico State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -7.5

    137 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. New Mexico State

    • The Cougars score 8.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Aggies allow (70.8).
    • The Aggies put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
    • The Cougars are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
    • The Aggies are shooting 48.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams puts up 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Efe Abogidi is averaging 6.9 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.
    • Mouhamed Gueye averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.
    • TJ Bamba is posting 8.4 points, 0.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

    New Mexico State Players to Watch

    • Teddy Allen is No. 1 on the Aggies in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.7), and puts up 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jabari Rice is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
    • The Aggies receive 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Johnny McCants.
    • William McNair is posting 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 60.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Donnie Tillman is putting up 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 52.3% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    New Mexico State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Jazz

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17354528
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Kings

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) loses the ball as he drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_17360421
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Trail Blazers

    53 seconds ago
    washington state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Washington State

    53 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    53 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy