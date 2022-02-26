New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC) take a three-game slide into a home matchup with the Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC), who have lost eight straight. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Air Force
- The 74.7 points per game the Lobos average are 9.0 more points than the Falcons allow (65.7).
- The Falcons put up 17.0 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Lobos give up to opponents (76.0).
- The Lobos are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.
- The Falcons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 45.6% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Jay Allen-Tovar is New Mexico's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Jaelen House is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
- KJ Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lobos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The New Mexico steals leader is House, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Allen-Tovar, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor puts up 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- A.J. Walker counts for 14.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's team.
- Walker is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Taylor (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Air Force while Lucas Moerman (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Northern New Mexico
W 78-46
Home
2/15/2022
Wyoming
W 75-66
Home
2/17/2022
Colorado State
L 83-68
Home
2/20/2022
San Jose State
L 71-55
Away
2/22/2022
Utah State
L 81-56
Away
2/26/2022
Air Force
-
Home
2/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
3/5/2022
UNLV
-
Home
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
UNLV
L 78-44
Away
2/12/2022
San Diego State
L 76-64
Away
2/16/2022
Boise State
L 85-59
Home
2/19/2022
Wyoming
L 75-67
Away
2/22/2022
Fresno State
L 65-40
Home
2/26/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
3/1/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Air Force at New Mexico
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)