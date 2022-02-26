New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (11-17, 3-11 MWC) take a three-game slide into a home matchup with the Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-12 MWC), who have lost eight straight. The contest begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Air Force

  • The 74.7 points per game the Lobos average are 9.0 more points than the Falcons allow (65.7).
  • The Falcons put up 17.0 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Lobos give up to opponents (76.0).
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Falcons allow to opponents.
  • The Falcons are shooting 43.7% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 45.6% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar is New Mexico's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.0 per game, while Jaelen House is its best passer, averaging 4.5 assists in each contest.
  • KJ Jenkins makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lobos, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The New Mexico steals leader is House, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Allen-Tovar, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor puts up 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, placing him atop the Falcons' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • A.J. Walker counts for 14.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's team.
  • Walker is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Falcons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Taylor (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Air Force while Lucas Moerman (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Northern New Mexico

W 78-46

Home

2/15/2022

Wyoming

W 75-66

Home

2/17/2022

Colorado State

L 83-68

Home

2/20/2022

San Jose State

L 71-55

Away

2/22/2022

Utah State

L 81-56

Away

2/26/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

3/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

UNLV

L 78-44

Away

2/12/2022

San Diego State

L 76-64

Away

2/16/2022

Boise State

L 85-59

Home

2/19/2022

Wyoming

L 75-67

Away

2/22/2022

Fresno State

L 65-40

Home

2/26/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

3/1/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Air Force at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
