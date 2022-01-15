How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Boise State

The Broncos record 70.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 78.4 the Lobos allow.

The Lobos' 77.9 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 59.0 the Broncos allow.

The Broncos make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Lobos have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.

Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. sits at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18.5 points per game. He also collects 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

The New Mexico leaders in rebounding and assists are Javonte Johnson with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.0 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jaelen House with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).

KJ Jenkins is the most prolific from deep for the Lobos, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gethro Muscadin with 1.5 per game.

Boise State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Montana Tech W 88-57 Home 12/22/2021 Washington State W 58-52 Home 12/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-55 Home 1/12/2022 Nevada W 85-70 Away 1/15/2022 New Mexico - Away 1/18/2022 Air Force - Home 1/20/2022 Utah State - Away 1/22/2022 San Diego State - Away 1/25/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/28/2022 Fresno State - Away

New Mexico Schedule