How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Boise State
- The Broncos record 70.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 78.4 the Lobos allow.
- The Lobos' 77.9 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 59.0 the Broncos allow.
- The Broncos make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Lobos have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
Boise State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.
- Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. sits at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18.5 points per game. He also collects 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- The New Mexico leaders in rebounding and assists are Javonte Johnson with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.0 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jaelen House with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
- KJ Jenkins is the most prolific from deep for the Lobos, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gethro Muscadin with 1.5 per game.
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Montana Tech
W 88-57
Home
12/22/2021
Washington State
W 58-52
Home
12/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-55
Home
1/12/2022
Nevada
W 85-70
Away
1/15/2022
New Mexico
-
Away
1/18/2022
Air Force
-
Home
1/20/2022
Utah State
-
Away
1/22/2022
San Diego State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Wyoming
-
Home
1/28/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
New Mexico Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
SMU
L 90-72
Home
12/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 68-54
Home
1/1/2022
Nevada
L 79-70
Away
1/8/2022
Utah State
L 90-87
Home
1/11/2022
UNLV
L 85-56
Away
1/15/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/19/2022
Colorado State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wyoming
-
Away
1/25/2022
Fresno State
-
Home
1/28/2022
San Jose State
-
Home
1/31/2022
San Diego State
-
Away