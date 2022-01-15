Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (11-4, 2-0 MWC) aim to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (7-9, 0-3 MWC) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
  Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Boise State

  • The Broncos record 70.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 78.4 the Lobos allow.
  • The Lobos' 77.9 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 59.0 the Broncos allow.
  • The Broncos make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Lobos have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

Boise State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Broncos this season is Abu Kigab, who averages 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
  • Mladen Armus leads Boise State in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Emmanuel Akot leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.2 in each contest.
  • Akot leads the Broncos in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Kigab is Boise State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Armus leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. sits at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18.5 points per game. He also collects 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
  • The New Mexico leaders in rebounding and assists are Javonte Johnson with 5.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.0 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jaelen House with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
  • KJ Jenkins is the most prolific from deep for the Lobos, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gethro Muscadin with 1.5 per game.

Boise State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Santa Clara

W 72-60

Home

12/19/2021

Montana Tech

W 88-57

Home

12/22/2021

Washington State

W 58-52

Home

12/28/2021

Fresno State

W 65-55

Home

1/12/2022

Nevada

W 85-70

Away

1/15/2022

New Mexico

-

Away

1/18/2022

Air Force

-

Home

1/20/2022

Utah State

-

Away

1/22/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Wyoming

-

Home

1/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

SMU

L 90-72

Home

12/21/2021

Norfolk State

W 68-54

Home

1/1/2022

Nevada

L 79-70

Away

1/8/2022

Utah State

L 90-87

Home

1/11/2022

UNLV

L 85-56

Away

1/15/2022

Boise State

-

Home

1/19/2022

Colorado State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Wyoming

-

Away

1/25/2022

Fresno State

-

Home

1/28/2022

San Jose State

-

Home

1/31/2022

San Diego State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Boise State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


USATSI_17496388
College Basketball

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
