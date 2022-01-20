New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-10, 0-4 MWC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 3-1 MWC) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Moby Arena.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -16 152 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

The Rams record just 1.0 more point per game (78.9) than the Lobos give up (77.9).

The Lobos score 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.9).

The Rams make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy is tops on his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (7.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stevens averages a team-leading 5.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

John Tonje puts up 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dischon Thomas averages 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Chandler Jacobs is posting 5.2 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch