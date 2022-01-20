New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (7-10, 0-4 MWC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 3-1 MWC) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Moby Arena.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Moby Arena
- Arena: Moby Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-16
152 points
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. New Mexico
- The Rams record just 1.0 more point per game (78.9) than the Lobos give up (77.9).
- The Lobos score 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Rams give up to opponents (65.9).
- The Rams make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy is tops on his team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (7.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stevens averages a team-leading 5.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- John Tonje puts up 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Dischon Thomas averages 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chandler Jacobs is posting 5.2 points, 0.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House is posting a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 14.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is No. 1 on the Lobos in scoring (18.0 points per game) and assists (2.2), and produces 2.5 rebounds. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Javonte Johnson is putting up a team-leading 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.5 points and 0.6 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.
- The Lobos receive 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.
- Gethro Muscadin gets the Lobos 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
New Mexico at Colorado State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
PM/EST