New Mexico travels to Fresno State on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.

New Mexico snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it slipped by Air Force 69-65. The Lobos hadn't won since picking up a huge 75-66 upset win over Wyoming two weeks ago.

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The win against the Cowboys was their third straight, but they followed that up with losses to Colorado State, San Jose State and Utah State.

It was a disappointing stretch after picking up the huge win, but the Lobos were able to get back in the win column against the Falcons.

Monday night they will look to make it two in a row against a Fresno State team coming off a win against Air Force last Tuesday.

The win against the Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs and got them back to .500 (7-7) in the Mountain West.

Fresno State had been playing good basketball before its slide, but the Bulldogs struggled against the top teams in the conference.

They are still 17-10 overall and are fighting for a chance to play in the NIT, but will need to beat New Mexico on Monday night.

