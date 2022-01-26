How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-12, 0-6 MWC) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 MWC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Dreamstyle Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Fresno State

The Bulldogs average 67 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 78.8 the Lobos give up.

The Lobos score an average of 77.6 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

The Lobos' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bulldogs is Orlando Robinson, who puts up 19.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Fresno State's best passer is Isaiah Hill, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.

Anthony Holland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Robinson is Fresno State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 17.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.2 assists per game.

Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 4.8 rebounds, 9.1 points and 0.7 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 15.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

KJ Jenkins is consistent from three-point range and leads the Lobos with 2.2 made threes per game.

New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jay Allen-Tovar with 1.4 per game.

Fresno State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Boise State L 65-55 Away 1/11/2022 San Jose State W 79-59 Home 1/14/2022 UNLV W 73-68 Away 1/18/2022 Utah State W 61-54 Home 1/21/2022 Nevada L 77-73 Away 1/25/2022 New Mexico - Away 1/28/2022 Boise State - Home 2/1/2022 San Jose State - Away 2/4/2022 Nevada - Home 2/6/2022 Wyoming - Home 2/11/2022 Colorado State - Away

New Mexico Schedule