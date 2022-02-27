Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-17, 4-11 MWC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

  • The Bulldogs score 10.7 fewer points per game (65) than the Lobos allow (75.7).
  • The Lobos' 74.5 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 57.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson posts 18.4 points and 8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.7 assists, shooting 48% from the floor.
  • Anthony Holland is posting 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Isaiah Hill leads his team in assists per contest (3), and also posts 10.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Leo Colimerio posts 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Campbell posts 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is posting a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads the Lobos in scoring (17.9 points per game) and assists (2.2), and produces 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar tops the Lobos in rebounding (5.2 per game), and averages 8.6 points and 0.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
  • Javonte Johnson is putting up 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • The Lobos receive 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from KJ Jenkins.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

New Mexico at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

