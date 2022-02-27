How to Watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 7-7 MWC) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (12-17, 4-11 MWC) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

The Bulldogs score 10.7 fewer points per game (65) than the Lobos allow (75.7).

The Lobos' 74.5 points per game are 17.1 more points than the 57.4 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Lobos allow to opponents.

The Lobos are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 40.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson posts 18.4 points and 8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.7 assists, shooting 48% from the floor.

Anthony Holland is posting 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Hill leads his team in assists per contest (3), and also posts 10.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Leo Colimerio posts 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Campbell posts 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.

New Mexico Players to Watch