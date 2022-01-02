How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Men's College Basketball

It is time for Mountain West basketball with New Mexico and Nevada taking the court in a rivalry battle.

It was an up and down non-conference run for the New Mexico Lobos (7-6) who are looking to fare better in conference play today against the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5), who have very similar hopes. Last season the Lobos finished 1-8 (No. 11 in the Mountain West Conference) and the Wolf Pack finished 8-7 (No. 5 in the MWC).

How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch New Mexico at Nevada online with fuboTV:

The Lobos are coming off a close win over Norfolk State as they enter conference play today against an MWC rival:

New head coach Richard Pitino has the Lobos playing strong offense, with one of the worst defenses in the country through 12 games.

They are averaging 79.5 points per game, good for No. 43 in the country. A lot of their offense is built around them getting to the free-throw line (No. 6 in the NCAA) and converting with four most makes of any team.

On the defensive end, they have the No. 331 scoring defense (out of 358 teams) giving up 76.9 points per game.

In all of their losses they are giving up 73+ points to their opponents and even in their wins, they only have four games where they have given up less than 70 points to an opponent. They are very consistent on that end this season.

On the other side for the Wolf Pack, head coach Steve Alford has them playing a very similar brand of basketball. These teams are practically mirrors for each other.

They are scoring 77.5 points per game (No. 71) and giving up 75.6 points to their opponents (No. 314).

This season they have zero games giving up less than 60 points and only four giving up less than 69 points. Again, consistent. This should be an awesome shootout.

