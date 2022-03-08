How to Watch New Mexico vs. Nevada: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see the No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12 MWC) square off against the No. 9 seed New Mexico Lobos (13-18, 5-12 MWC) in the MWC Tournament Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, beginning at 2:00 PM.
How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nevada
-4.5
151 points
Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico
- The Wolf Pack average just 2.8 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Lobos allow (75.2).
- The Lobos put up an average of 74.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 73.8 the Wolf Pack allow.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
- The Lobos are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kenan Blackshear is putting up 8.2 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Will Baker posts 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor.
- Warren Washington is posting 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House is averaging a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. And he is producing 16.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is putting up team highs in points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is producing 2.7 rebounds, making 43% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging a team-best 5.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 0.5 assists, making 49% of his shots from the field.
- The Lobos get 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Javonte Johnson.
- KJ Jenkins is putting up 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
