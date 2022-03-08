Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Nevada: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 8 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (12-17, 6-12 MWC) square off against the No. 9 seed New Mexico Lobos (13-18, 5-12 MWC) in the MWC Tournament Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, beginning at 2:00 PM.

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

Nevada vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nevada

-4.5

151 points

Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico

  • The Wolf Pack average just 2.8 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Lobos allow (75.2).
  • The Lobos put up an average of 74.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 73.8 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Lobos' opponents have made.
  • The Lobos are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge posts a team-best 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kenan Blackshear is putting up 8.2 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Will Baker posts 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor.
  • Warren Washington is posting 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jaelen House is averaging a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. And he is producing 16.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is putting up team highs in points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is producing 2.7 rebounds, making 43% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging a team-best 5.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 0.5 assists, making 49% of his shots from the field.
  • The Lobos get 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Javonte Johnson.
  • KJ Jenkins is putting up 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Mountain West Tournament: New Mexico vs. Nevada

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

