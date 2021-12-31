New Mexico vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5, 0-0 MWC) will host the New Mexico Lobos (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico

The Wolf Pack average just 0.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (76.9).

The Lobos score an average of 79.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 75.6 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

The Wolf Pack make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

The Lobos are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.0% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

Desmond Cambridge is putting up 17.4 points, 2.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 10.3 points.

Will Baker puts up 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 46.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kenan Blackshear is posting 6.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

New Mexico Players to Watch