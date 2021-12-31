New Mexico vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) dribbles the ball while defended by Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5, 0-0 MWC) will host the New Mexico Lobos (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
    Key Stats for Nevada vs. New Mexico

    • The Wolf Pack average just 0.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Lobos give up (76.9).
    • The Lobos score an average of 79.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 75.6 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
    • The Wolf Pack make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • The Lobos are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.0% the Wolf Pack's opponents have shot this season.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Desmond Cambridge is putting up 17.4 points, 2.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.6 assists and 10.3 points.
    • Will Baker puts up 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 46.4% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kenan Blackshear is posting 6.1 points, 3.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Jaelen House is putting up a team-best 4.1 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is the Lobos' top scorer (18.4 points per game), and he produces 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
    • Gethro Muscadin gives the Lobos 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Javonte Johnson is the Lobos' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he posts 8.8 points and 0.7 assists.
    • Jay Allen-Tovar is putting up 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    New Mexico at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
