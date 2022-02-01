New Mexico heads to Mountain West rival San Diego State on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.

New Mexico snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday night when it beat San Jose State 86-70 at home. The win was the Lobos first in the Mountain West this year, as they are now just 1-7.

How to Watch New Mexico at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the New Mexico at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a big win for the Lobos as they had lost four straight games and six of their last seven by single digits. They had a ton of close calls and Friday they were finally able to get over the hump.

On Monday San Diego State will look to keep them from winning a second straight game, as the Aztecs look to bounce back from a loss to Utah State last Wednesday.

The loss to the Aggies was their second in the last three games and has them at just 3-2 in the Mountain West.

San Diego State had started the year 10-3 and was coming off a 30-point win against Colorado State, but it had two games postponed and it seems to have slowed the team down.

The Aztecs hope getting back home can get them back on track and get them a win against a New Mexico team looking for its second conference win.

Regional restrictions may apply.