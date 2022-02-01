Skip to main content

How to Watch New Mexico at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New Mexico heads to Mountain West rival San Diego State on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.

New Mexico snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday night when it beat San Jose State 86-70 at home. The win was the Lobos first in the Mountain West this year, as they are now just 1-7.

How to Watch New Mexico at San Diego State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the New Mexico at San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a big win for the Lobos as they had lost four straight games and six of their last seven by single digits. They had a ton of close calls and Friday they were finally able to get over the hump.

On Monday San Diego State will look to keep them from winning a second straight game, as the Aztecs look to bounce back from a loss to Utah State last Wednesday.

The loss to the Aggies was their second in the last three games and has them at just 3-2 in the Mountain West.

San Diego State had started the year 10-3 and was coming off a 30-point win against Colorado State, but it had two games postponed and it seems to have slowed the team down.

The Aztecs hope getting back home can get them back on track and get them a win against a New Mexico team looking for its second conference win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

New Mexico at San Diego State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Betty White
entertainment

How to Watch Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl

1 minute ago
san diego state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at San Diego State

1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Jalen Hawkins (24) shoots in front oof Appalachian State Mountaineers guard Donovan Gregory (11) during the second half in the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Norfolk State at North Carolina Central in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
pacific
College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Santa Clara

1 hour ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Baylor

1 hour ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna

1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canucks vs. Blackhawks

2 hours ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Blazers at Thunder

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy