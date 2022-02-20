New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC) will look to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Event Center Arena

Event Center Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total New Mexico -6 149.5 points

Key Stats for San Jose State vs. New Mexico

The Lobos record 76.2 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.4 the Spartans give up.

The Spartans' 65.3 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 76 the Lobos allow to opponents.

This season, the Lobos have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

The Spartans have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jaelen House is tops on his team in assists per game (4.8), and also puts up 17.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. paces the Lobos at 17.9 points per contest, while also posting 2.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Jay Allen-Tovar is tops on the Lobos at 5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 8.5 points.

Javonte Johnson is posting 8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

KJ Jenkins is averaging 10 points, 0.8 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

San Jose State Players to Watch