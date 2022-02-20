New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch New Mexico vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (7-19, 0-14 MWC) will look to end a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the New Mexico Lobos (11-15, 3-9 MWC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Event Center Arena. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Event Center Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
New Mexico
-6
149.5 points
Key Stats for San Jose State vs. New Mexico
- The Lobos record 76.2 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.4 the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans' 65.3 points per game are 10.7 fewer points than the 76 the Lobos allow to opponents.
- This season, the Lobos have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House is tops on his team in assists per game (4.8), and also puts up 17.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 2.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. paces the Lobos at 17.9 points per contest, while also posting 2.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Jay Allen-Tovar is tops on the Lobos at 5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 8.5 points.
- Javonte Johnson is posting 8 points, 0.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- KJ Jenkins is averaging 10 points, 0.8 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore is No. 1 on the Spartans in scoring (12.8 points per game), rebounding (5.1) and assists (4.6), making 47.5% from the field and 45% from 3-point range with 1.1 triples per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.
- The Spartans receive 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Shon Robinson.
- Trey Anderson is posting 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Tibet Gorener is posting 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 37% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre gives the Spartans 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
