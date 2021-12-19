Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch New Mexico vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The SMU Mustangs (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. SMU

    Key Stats for New Mexico vs. SMU

    • The 78.2 points per game the Mustangs put up are just 0.4 more points than the Lobos allow (77.8).
    • The Lobos put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 68.3 the Mustangs allow.
    • This season, the Mustangs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Lobos have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Mustangs have averaged.

    SMU Players to Watch

    • The Mustangs leader in points and assists is Kendric Davis, who puts up 20.2 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.
    • Marcus Weathers leads SMU in rebounding, grabbing 6.5 boards per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
    • Davis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mustangs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Davis is SMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Isiah Jasey leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
    • Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 9.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House holds the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
    • KJ Jenkins is consistent from deep and leads the Lobos with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gethro Muscadin with 1.5 per game.

    SMU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 75-66

    Home

    11/28/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 74-67

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UNLV

    W 83-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 84-72

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Dayton

    W 77-69

    Home

    12/19/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Evansville

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    UCF

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    New Mexico Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Towson

    L 73-58

    Home

    11/30/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 101-94

    Away

    12/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    L 78-76

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Denver

    W 87-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    UTEP

    L 77-69

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    SMU at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

