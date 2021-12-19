Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Dreamstyle Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. SMU

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

3:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. SMU

The 78.2 points per game the Mustangs put up are just 0.4 more points than the Lobos allow (77.8).

The Lobos put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 68.3 the Mustangs allow.

This season, the Mustangs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.

The Lobos have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Mustangs have averaged.

SMU Players to Watch

The Mustangs leader in points and assists is Kendric Davis, who puts up 20.2 points per game to go with 5.5 assists.

Marcus Weathers leads SMU in rebounding, grabbing 6.5 boards per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.

Davis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mustangs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Davis is SMU's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Isiah Jasey leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 18.3 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.

Javonte Johnson has a stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 9.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House holds the top spot for assists with 3.6 per game, adding 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

KJ Jenkins is consistent from deep and leads the Lobos with 2.0 made threes per game.

New Mexico's leader in steals is House with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gethro Muscadin with 1.5 per game.

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Sam Houston W 75-66 Home 11/28/2021 UL Monroe W 74-67 Home 12/1/2021 UNLV W 83-64 Home 12/4/2021 Vanderbilt W 84-72 Home 12/8/2021 Dayton W 77-69 Home 12/19/2021 New Mexico - Away 12/21/2021 Evansville - Home 12/29/2021 Tulsa - Away 1/2/2022 UCF - Home 1/6/2022 Cincinnati - Away 1/12/2022 South Florida - Home

